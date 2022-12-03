Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Oleksandr Usyk (left) and Tyson Fury squared up to each other after Fury's win over Derek Chisora at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

WBC world heavyweight title holder Tyson Fury says 2023 will be the biggest year of his career as he looks to become undisputed world champion.

Fury, 34, earned a 10th-round stoppage victory against Derek Chisora in front of 59,769 people at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday evening.

At ringside was Oleksandr Usyk, who holds the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO belts.

"I'm ready and willing to take on Usyk whether it is in Saudi Arabia or back here in the United Kingdom," said Fury.

"Let's give the fans one champion, one name, one face. He's not an easy boxer to figure out, he's slick, a southpaw, moves well, coming in on good form and I look forward to the challenge.

"But for whatever reason if we're not able to do that, then we will have Joe Joyce at Wembley.

"I'll do Usyk and then Joyce at Wembley as well. People have been asking me who is the tougher fighter and I think Joyce gives me a tougher fight."

In chaotic scenes after the Chisora bout, Fury, Usyk and Joyce were all shouting at each other in the ring.

All three men are unbeaten, while 35-year-old Ukrainian Usyk has twice defeated fellow Briton Anthony Joshua, firstly in Tottenham and then in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Fury had wanted two-time champion Joshua to fight him on Saturday but after that fell through, Chisora stepped in and Fury is not expecting a bout with Joshua to ever happen.

"I want to fight real men, real challenges," added Fury. "Usyk came over here and got in my face. We [Fury and Joshua] live in the same country but have you ever seen AJ do that after a fight?

Inspired to try boxing? Find out how to get into boxing with our special guide.

"In the heavyweight rankings you have number one, me and then the next three - Usyk, Joyce and Deontay Wilder - you can put in a hat and pick them.

"If I fight Usyk, maybe Joyce could fight Wilder - that would be fantastic."

Promoter Frank Warren hopes Usyk would be next for Fury and added: "Both Usyk and Joyce are huge fights but the one I want to see for my satisfaction is Usyk.

"I want Tyson to get what he should be - recognised as the best heavyweight in the world."