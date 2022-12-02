Last updated on .From the section Boxing

By Michael Emons BBC Sport at the Business Design Centre, Islington, London

'It's coming home' - Tyson Fury's message at weigh-in for Derek Chisora fight

Tyson Fury v Derek Chisora: WBC heavyweight title Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Date: Saturday, 3 December. Coverage: Live text commentary from 19:30 GMT on the BBC Sport website & app.

Tyson Fury weighed in slightly heavier than Derek Chisora before their WBC heavyweight title fight on Saturday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The champion came in at 19st 2lb, while challenger Chisora weighed 18st 8lb.

"Expect carnage on Saturday. We're going to put on an absolutely brilliant fight," said the unbeaten Fury, 34.

The weigh-in was held at the Business Design Centre in Islington, north London a few miles from Saturday's venue, with hundreds of fans watching.

Fury was at 18st 11lb for his last fight - a six-round stoppage win against Dillian Whyte at Wembley, but 9lb less than in his third bout with Deontay Wilder in October 2021.

Meanwhile, Chisora was at his heaviest for five years - when he was 18st 9lb before he defeated Robert Filipovic in Liverpool.

The British pair engaged in a lengthy stare down lasting just shy of two minutes, with Fury flexing his muscles and constantly talking to his 38-year-old opponent.

The chief support on Saturday will see Britain's Daniel Dubois defend his WBA (regular) belt against South Africa's Kevin Lerena, who has only lost one of 29 fights. Dubois weighed in at 17st 2lb with Lerena at 16st 6lb.

Dubois also has only one defeat - to fellow Briton Joe Joyce in November 2020 - and has gained 17 of his 18 victories inside the distance.

A win for Dubois will keep him in contention to fight for a world title in 2023, but Lerena said he "was here to make history for my country".

Lerena, at 6ft 1in compared to 6ft 5in Dubois, added: "I'm not afraid of you. I know you're the big boy. This is your show. If I was afraid of you, I'd have gone the other route.

"It's no secret Dubois is a big strong power puncher. I think the most important thing is boxing. It's not a strongman competition."