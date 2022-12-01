Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Hartlepool middleweight Savannah Marshall hopes to bring her proposed rematch with undisputed champion Claressa Shields to her native north east in the summer of 2023.

Marshall and the American served up one of the fights of the year in October, as she lost by unanimous decision.

The first fight took place in front of a huge crowd at the O2 Arena in London.

"I have got a rematch, and there's talk of having it at Newcastle's St James' Park," Marshall told BBC Radio Tees.

"The television company is really pushing it, so that's something to look forward to."

Shields' victory cemented her legacy as one of the best fighters in the world, extending her unbeaten record as a professional to 13-0.

However, Marshall feels the experience can only help her in terms of turning the tables when they next meet.

"I think I've seen the best version of Claressa, I don't think she can get any better than that, I really don't," she continued. "And, I think I can get better."

Savannah Marshall was introduced to Newcastle fans at the Women's FA Cup tie at St James' last weekend

While the 31-year-old former WBO champion was understandably disappointed to lose to a younger opponent, at 27 - having beaten her in the amateur ranks - the defeat has done little to temper her appeal.

"Even though I lost it's like I've won with all the response I've had," she added.

"The whole of the north east got behind me, which is rare for women's sport.

"The difference with this defeat is I did everything I could on the night, I didn't leave anything in the ring or the gym.

"Although it didn't go my way, I still think I can beat her."