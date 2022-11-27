Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Late stand-in David Jamieson suffered a suspected broken jaw as London-based Mikael Lawal beat the Scot to take the vacant British cruiserweight title.

Jamieson's corner waved off the fight before the ninth round as his Nigeria-born opponent stretched his unbeaten professional record to 17 fights.

The 30-year-old Scot had taken the London fight at 10 days notice after a training injury to Deion Jumah.

But he suffered his second defeat in nine professional fights.

It was also his second defeat by his 27-year-old opponent, having lost a three-round Ultimate Boxxer tournament contest three years ago.

Following his title win at Alexandra Palace, Lawal now has 11 stoppages in his professional career.