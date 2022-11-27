Stand-in David Jamieson suffers jaw injury as Mikael Lawal takes British title
Late stand-in David Jamieson suffered a suspected broken jaw as London-based Mikael Lawal beat the Scot to take the vacant British cruiserweight title.
Jamieson's corner waved off the fight before the ninth round as his Nigeria-born opponent stretched his unbeaten professional record to 17 fights.
The 30-year-old Scot had taken the London fight at 10 days notice after a training injury to Deion Jumah.
But he suffered his second defeat in nine professional fights.
It was also his second defeat by his 27-year-old opponent, having lost a three-round Ultimate Boxxer tournament contest three years ago.
Following his title win at Alexandra Palace, Lawal now has 11 stoppages in his professional career.