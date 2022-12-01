Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora will fight for a third time on Saturday

Underdog Derek Chisora says he does not care what the critics think as he bids to upset Tyson Fury and win the WBC heavyweight on title on Saturday.

Chisora has lost 12 times in 45 bouts, including three of his last four, and been beaten twice before by Fury.

"I don't care what is said. For me to give up, just because a newspaper says so, I can't do that," he said.

"It is going to be the best first round in the heavyweight game ever, you're going to love the whole show."

Earlier this week, Fury and Chisora vowed to stand in the middle of the ring in the opening round at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and go toe-to-toe for the first three minutes.

Chisora, 38, fought for the WBC belt 10 years ago, losing on points to Vitali Klitschko, and revealed that Fury was the main architect behind this fight.

"He gave me a phone call and put food on my kids' table," he added.

"He has given me an opportunity when Frank Warren didn't want to give me an opportunity, Bob Arum didn't want to give me an opportunity and my former promoter Eddie Hearn didn't want to give me an opportunity.

"All of these guys in the game don't want me on this stage. But friendship will be out of the door and this big man will get it. I will not hold back, I'm going to war.

"I want to take what's his and make it mine."

'This is my hobby and what I love to do'

Fury, who announced he would retire from boxing in April only to return a few months later, said: "I'm in a very good place with boxing at the moment. I'm back, I'm hungry, I'm putting the work in, I'm grinding.

"I've been in love with boxing for such a long time from being a little boy and I'm 34 now, probably at the end of my career in the next few years. It has been a love-hate relationship and it has been toxic at times, but when it is good, it is very good.

"I've wanted to leave a lot of times but it always drags me back. It's like a massive drug and an addiction.

"Boxing is more addictive than any drug ever because you can't let it go.

"This is a hobby now rather than a business or sport. This is my hobby and what I love to do."

Dubois aims for another quick night

Daniel Dubois has won his last three fights since a defeat to Joe Joyce

While Fury's bout with Chisora is the main event, there's also another British heavyweight in action for the chief support as Daniel Dubois defends his WBA (regular) title against 30-year-old South African Kevin Lerena.

Dubois, 25, suffered the only loss of his career in a 10th-round knockout to fellow Briton Joe Joyce in November 2020 after suffering a fractured eye socket, before winning his next three fights.

Last time out, he defeated the previously-undefeated American Trevor Bryan in Miami to pick up the WBA (regular) belt and, at 6ft 5in, will tower over 6ft 1in Lerena.

"I will do what I do and stop him quickly," said Dubois, who has claimed 17 of his 18 wins inside the distance.

"I've trained really hard and have lost weight so I will be coming in with speed and am able to move now.

"I'm not taking him lightly but I'm 100% ready for him. I have to win and win in style.

"I want to fight the guys with the belts next. I want to show I'm a legitimate contender and I see this as the start of my career and I'm ready to go."

Lerena, fighting in the UK for the first time, has won 28 of 29 contests and said: "Preparation has gone very good, Daniel Dubois is a formidable opponent.

"When the level goes up, so does my level. I'm no stepping stone, I will give everything I've got to take what he's got.

"The moment is big, a big stadium, I'm not here to be an opponent, I'm here to make history for my country.

"I'm here to show the world I'm on the big stage and here to stay."