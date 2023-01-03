Boxing schedule and results 2023: When are the big fights?
Schedule
January
7: Washington DC, USA
- Gervonta Davis v Hector Luis Garcia (WBA 'Regular' lightweight title)
21: Manchester, England
- Chris Eubank Jr v Liam Smith (middleweight)
28: London, England
- Artur Beterbiev v Anthony Yarde (WBO, WBC, IBF light-heavyweight titles)
Las Vegas, USA
- Jermell Charlo v Tim Tszyu (IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO middleweight titles)
February
4: New York, USA
- Amanda Serrano vs Erika Cruz (undisputed featherweight championship)
- Alycia Baumgardner v Elhem Mekhaled (undisputed super-featherweight championship)
Results
December 2022