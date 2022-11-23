Last updated on .From the section Boxing

'Canelo' Alvarez has just two defeats on his record

British super-middleweight Zach Parker thinks Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez is on the decline and "there to be beat".

Parker, 28, is preparing to fight fellow Briton John Ryder for the vacant WBO interim belt at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday.

The winner will be in prime position to fight champion Alvarez.

"You just need the right style against him," Parker told BBC Sport. "You need to be big enough and have power to keep him off you."

Alvarez, 32, has won 58 of his 62 fights, with his two defeats against Floyd Mayweather at light-middleweight in 2013 and Dmitry Bivol at light-heavyweight in May this year.

He followed that latest loss by beating Gennady Golovkin on points in their trilogy fight in September, but Parker thinks the Mexican has underperformed recently.

"He's on a downward spiral at the minute," Parker said. "I think he's there to be beat.

"He lost to Bivol and he didn't looking amazing against an old Golovkin.

"I'm buzzing to get a world title and it adds that extra bit with Canelo. That's the sort of fights you want to be in boxing for.

"He's not just one of the best boxers out there, but you get a lot of money from that fight which will provide for my family."

He must first get past 34-year-old Ryder, who has five losses and 31 wins in his career.

Parker, meanwhile, is undefeated in 22 pro fights and on a run of five stoppages in a row, but has not fought since November 2021.

He was due to fight Demetrius Andrade this summer but the American twice pulled out of a scheduled date and the WBO eventually offered Ryder the chance to contest the vacant interim title.