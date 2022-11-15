Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Chris Billam-Smith (left) could earn himself a major title shot in 2023 with another win in front of home fans

British boxer Chris Billam-Smith has announced he is returning to his hometown for his final fight of 2022.

The 32-year-old, European and Commonwealth cruiserweight champion, is scheduled to take on Armend Xhoxhaj of Kosovo on 17 December at the Bournemouth International Centre (BIC).

"We are back," Billam-Smith posted on social media external-link .

"Back in front of the best fans and atmosphere in the world. The last step before the big one next year."

Billam-Smith, from Bournemouth, successfully defended his titles against Isaac Chamberlain in his first homecoming bout at the BIC in July.

He has won his last seven fights and his professional record now stands at 16 wins - including 11 by knockout - with one loss.

"Christmas is coming early to Bournemouth and I am ready to put on a world-class display for you all," he added.

His opponent Xhoxhaj, nicknamed 'The Bombardier', claimed the WBO Inter-Continental cruiserweight title after defeating Roman Fress earlier this year and has won 14 fights, with seven by knockout, and lost two since turning pro.

Billam-Smith is the older, taller and more experienced fighter who's working his way toward a title shot.

Xhoxhaj is looking to continue his comeback and extend his unbeaten run to three after suffering only the second loss of his career a year ago.