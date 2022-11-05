Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Chantelle Cameron is unbeaten in 17 fights

Briton Chantelle Cameron became the UK's first undisputed female champion after beating Jessica McCaskill by unanimous decision in Abu Dhabi.

Cameron made easy work of American McCaskill at Etihad Arena to become the undisputed light-welterweight champion.

All three judges ruled in the Briton's favour with two cards showing 96-94 and one 97-93.

"I've got faith in my team so I knew I'd get the win," Cameron, 31, told Dazn.

"I knew I was the better boxer but it's hard not to get into a scrap."

McCaskill is the undisputed welterweight champion and dropped down a division in search of further glory, but she struggled to match Cameron's output.

Northampton's Cameron, who extended her unbeaten record to 17, demanded a rematch with 38-year-old McCaskill at welterweight as she looks to become undisputed in two divisions.

"It was the toughest opponent I've ever had," Cameron said.

"She's undisputed at 147 [lb], I got the win unanimous so let's go again at 147 and I'll take those belts off her.

"I put my belts on the line so she can whack hers on the line and we'll go again."

Cameron puts on classy show

Cameron exuded confidence throughout the week in the build-up to the contest, showing no signs of being fazed by the magnitude of stepping into the ring for a "life-changing" fight.

Her demeanour did not change once the first bell rang as the Englishwoman stuck rigidly to her gameplan and used her jab to set the tempo before following up with effective combinations.

'El Capo' had the first four rounds comfortably in the bag before McCaskill started to settle in and find her range.

However, McCaskill, who tasted defeat for the third time in her 15-fight career, was unable to swing the momentum in her favour.

Cameron reaffirmed her dominance in the latter rounds to add the vacant WBA, IBO and WBO titles to her WBC and IBF belts.

Former IBO lightweight champion Cameron stepped up the tempo again in rounds nine and 10, entering every exchange first and ensuring she had the final say on the way out.

Barrett falls short

Fellow Briton Zelfa Barrett didn't enjoy the same success in his attempt to win the vacant IBF super-featherweight title earlier in the night, losing via a technical knockout against Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov in round nine.

Barrett, 29, made a bright start and he dropped Rakhimov in round four with an uppercut but his high-energy approach proved to be his downfall as the contest entered the latter stages.

Tajikistan's Rakhimov, 28, became the first person to win a boxing world title in the emirate as Barrett started to tire and gaps began to open up.

Victory was sealed in the ninth round when Barrett was unable to put any weight on his right leg and Rakhimov went on the attack.

The corner of Manchester's Barrett were primed to throw in the towel when he hit the canvas for a second time but referee Mark Nelson stepped in to wave off the contest.

'Best in the world' Bivol remains unbeaten

Dmitry Bivol earned a unanimous decision win to successfully defend his WBA light-heavyweight title against Gilberto Ramirez to close out the night.

Fresh from beating Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez', Bivol once again looked levels above his opponent and all three judges agreed, with two scoring the contest 117-111 and the other coming in at 118-110.

The Russian, 31, has enjoyed a meteoric rise to the top and has won all 21 of his fights with 11 of those victories coming by knockout.

There was little between Bivol and Mexico's Ramirez, 31, in the opening four rounds but the champion moved through the gears in round five and never looked back.