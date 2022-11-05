Close menu

Chantelle Cameron beats Jessica McCaskill to become the undisputed light-welterweight champion

By Bobby JacksonBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Chantelle Cameron fighting Jessica McCaskill
Chantelle Cameron is unbeaten in 17 fights

Briton Chantelle Cameron became the UK's first undisputed female champion after beating Jessica McCaskill by unanimous decision in Abu Dhabi.

Cameron made easy work of American McCaskill at Etihad Arena to become the undisputed light-welterweight champion.

All three judges ruled in the Briton's favour with two cards showing 96-94 and one 97-93.

"I've got faith in my team so I knew I'd get the win," Cameron, 31, told Dazn.

"I knew I was the better boxer but it's hard not to get into a scrap."

McCaskill is the undisputed welterweight champion and dropped down a division in search of further glory, but she struggled to match Cameron's output.

Northampton's Cameron, who extended her unbeaten record to 17, demanded a rematch with 38-year-old McCaskill at welterweight as she looks to become undisputed in two divisions.

"It was the toughest opponent I've ever had," Cameron said.

"She's undisputed at 147 [lb], I got the win unanimous so let's go again at 147 and I'll take those belts off her.

"I put my belts on the line so she can whack hers on the line and we'll go again."

Cameron puts on classy show

Cameron exuded confidence throughout the week in the build-up to the contest, showing no signs of being fazed by the magnitude of stepping into the ring for a "life-changing" fight.

Her demeanour did not change once the first bell rang as the Englishwoman stuck rigidly to her gameplan and used her jab to set the tempo before following up with effective combinations.

'El Capo' had the first four rounds comfortably in the bag before McCaskill started to settle in and find her range.

However, McCaskill, who tasted defeat for the third time in her 15-fight career, was unable to swing the momentum in her favour.

Cameron reaffirmed her dominance in the latter rounds to add the vacant WBA, IBO and WBO titles to her WBC and IBF belts.

Former IBO lightweight champion Cameron stepped up the tempo again in rounds nine and 10, entering every exchange first and ensuring she had the final say on the way out.

Barrett falls short

Fellow Briton Zelfa Barrett didn't enjoy the same success in his attempt to win the vacant IBF super-featherweight title earlier in the night, losing via a technical knockout against Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov in round nine.

Barrett, 29, made a bright start and he dropped Rakhimov in round four with an uppercut but his high-energy approach proved to be his downfall as the contest entered the latter stages.

Tajikistan's Rakhimov, 28, became the first person to win a boxing world title in the emirate as Barrett started to tire and gaps began to open up.

Victory was sealed in the ninth round when Barrett was unable to put any weight on his right leg and Rakhimov went on the attack.

The corner of Manchester's Barrett were primed to throw in the towel when he hit the canvas for a second time but referee Mark Nelson stepped in to wave off the contest.

'Best in the world' Bivol remains unbeaten

Dmitry Bivol earned a unanimous decision win to successfully defend his WBA light-heavyweight title against Gilberto Ramirez to close out the night.

Fresh from beating Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez', Bivol once again looked levels above his opponent and all three judges agreed, with two scoring the contest 117-111 and the other coming in at 118-110.

The Russian, 31, has enjoyed a meteoric rise to the top and has won all 21 of his fights with 11 of those victories coming by knockout.

There was little between Bivol and Mexico's Ramirez, 31, in the opening four rounds but the champion moved through the gears in round five and never looked back.

Comments

Join the conversation

17 comments

  • Comment posted by SnowDog, today at 00:18

    Who?

  • Comment posted by Monkeys, at 23:54 5 Nov

    What's a Russian doing boxing in a WBA title fight?

    Surely the sanctions against the terrorist state should prevent him competing.

  • Comment posted by pauline, at 23:24 5 Nov

    What's the point of being an undisputed world champion if you fight in Abu Dhabi and on a channel which nobody watches. I expect most people haven't a clue who she is .

    • Reply posted by TheMassDebator, at 23:42 5 Nov

      TheMassDebator replied:
      I don't think she'll be too bothered who knows her once she's looked at her pay cheque.

  • Comment posted by afcjoe, at 23:19 5 Nov

    I would pay to rewind 20 Years and live in that generation again, just so depressing the world has become

  • Comment posted by ryanm8655, at 23:05 5 Nov

    Hands of foam

  • Comment posted by Anarchy84, at 22:48 5 Nov

    I have to say that these women have earned the right to be called boxers. Not female or women boxers. They have skill and ability and I wouldn't like a punch in the face from any of them.

  • Comment posted by Doodles, at 22:46 5 Nov

    Congratulations Chantelle, well done 👍👍 Mary Jones ☺️

  • Comment posted by Rushtash, at 22:33 5 Nov

    Great!

    • Reply posted by CaptainFeedback, at 22:42 5 Nov

      CaptainFeedback replied:
      Neato!

  • Comment posted by U21192826, at 22:32 5 Nov

    Fair play to her, good to see a HYS open on a real sport after the Rugby friendly nonsense.

  • Comment posted by Keith Baker, at 22:30 5 Nov

    I wonder if McCaskill rates Cameron now?

    A very one-dimensional fighter is McCaskill, very agricultural and technically limited.

  • Comment posted by bushwacker, at 22:30 5 Nov

    The American was built like a hod carrier.

    • Reply posted by Keith Baker, at 22:31 5 Nov

      Keith Baker replied:
      And boxed like one too!

  • Comment posted by Robbo, at 22:29 5 Nov

    Congratulations Chantelle. Great work

  • Comment posted by Christopher Wright , at 22:26 5 Nov

    Chantelle in my opinion is the best british female boxer we have, to perform against a undisputed world champion from a heavier division like she did I'm not sure there is a light- welterweight out there anywhere as good as Chantelle, great win 😀

