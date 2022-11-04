Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Chantelle Cameron aims to become undisputed world champion

Briton Chantelle Cameron has vowed to "shut up" Jessica McCaskill as she seeks to become the undisputed light-welterweight champion in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Cameron, 31, holds the WBC and IBF belts and has the opportunity to add the vacant WBO, WBA and IBO titles to her collection.

'El Capo' is unbeaten in 16 fights before the bout at Etihad Arena.

"When I land on your chin, your face is going to drop," said Cameron.

"Talk is cheap. Bring on Saturday and shutting her up."

Undisputed welterweight champion McCaskill is dropping down a division to take on Cameron on what is set to be another historic night in women's boxing.

The American, 38, has won her last seven fights after suffering a unanimous decision loss to Ireland's Katie Taylor in 2017 and boasts a record of 12 victories and two losses.

Earlier on Saturday's card, Zelfa Barrett and Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov will meet for the vacant IBF super-featherweight title.

The 28-year-old Rakhimov, the mandatory challenger, was originally due to be facing Joe Cordina but the Welshman had to withdraw and was subsequently stripped of his IBF belt after undergoing surgery on his hand.

Commonwealth and European super-featherweight champion Barrett, 29, agreed to step in, having received the call for his first title fight on five weeks' notice, and the Briton is confident he can secure the biggest win of his career.

Barrett, who has a record of 28 wins and one loss, said: "I do believe I'll be world champion.

"This is the moment I've been waiting for all my life. I'm cool and I'm ready."

In the main event, Dmitry Bivol puts his WBA light heavyweight title on the line against Gilberto Ramirez.

Russian Bivol, 31, is undefeated in 20 fights, winning 11 by knockout, and he successfully defended his title against Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in May.

Ramirez is also yet to lose with 30 of his 44 victories coming via knockout and the Mexican, 31, is bidding to become a two-weight world champion.

Friday's weigh-ins, which took place poolside at Cafe del Mar on Yas Island, passed by smoothly with all fighters making weight.

Cameron and McCaskill came under just under the 140lb light-welterweight limit, while Barrett and Rakhimov both tipped the scales at 129.9lbs.