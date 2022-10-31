Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Dmitry Bivol fights Gilberto Ramirez on Saturday 5 November.

As the clocks go back and the days draw in, Dmitry Bivol's eagerly-awaited clash with Gilberto Ramirez offers a ray of light.

Plus, Katie Taylor eyes another landmark fight, Conor Benn is a "broken young man" and, despite another win on his record, Jake Paul still hasn't convinced all the critics.

Here are just a few talking points from the world of boxing this week.

Close encounter promised from star duo

A number of big fights have failed to materialise this year, but the upcoming WBA (Super) light-heavyweight title fight between Bivol and Ramirez on Saturday 5 November has fans salivating.

One to get excited about.

Fans are talking about this as a stellar match-up.

With both fighters unbeaten, this could be close.

Russian fighter Bivol, 31, beat Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in May to retain his WBA light-heavyweight title.

Mexican opponent Ramirez, also 31, held the WBO super-middleweight title from 2016 to 2019.

Which way are you calling it?

Ramirez certainly backs himself.

Legend Taylor homes in on more history

Ireland's Katie Taylor successfully defended her IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO world lightweight titles on Saturday, with a comprehensive points win over Karen Elizabeth Carabajal.

The 36-year-old is now unbeaten in all 22 professional fights, but has never fought in her homeland. After this victory, she mooted the idea of a Croke Park rematch against Amanda Serrano.

Meanwhile, she's been lauded by boxing royalty, as well as dignitaries across Ireland.

Among all of that, there are some saying we didn't see the best of Taylor.

Benn on the ropes

Conor Benn has admitted two failed drug tests in the run-up to his fight against Chris Eubank Jr.

He has vowed not to fight again until he's proved his innocence, blaming 'contamination' and even suggesting the root cause may be down to the number of eggs he was eating in order to bulk for the fight.

Whatever pundits make of that, promoter Eddie Hearn has told BBC Sport the 26-year-old welterweight is pretty low at the moment.

Is Jake Paul the real deal?

Undefeated Paul notched up another victory on Saturday, beating 47-year-old Brazilian UFC legend Anderson Silva.

The YouTuber, 25, has now won all six fights since turning professional.

So, should we start talking about him as a legitimate fighter? WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman thinks so.

Not everyone is so convinced, however.

Kovalev's low blow

And finally, this TV graphic introducing Russian fighter Sergey Kovalev seems a bit harsh.

The 39-year-old lost both of his bouts against American Andre Ward in 2016 and 2017. But Kovalev has, nevertheless, held multiple light-heavyweight championships and generally had a pretty impressive career.