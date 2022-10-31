Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has said a homecoming fight for Katie Taylor at Croke Park is a "must".

Undisputed world champion Taylor, 36, stretched her unbeaten record to 22 bouts with victory over Karen Elizabeth Carabajal on Saturday.

Hearn suggested a rematch with Amanda Serrano would be fitting for Croke Park after their historic bout in April.

"[It's] very much on the radar and I really think it must be next, we must bring her to Ireland," said Hearn.

Hearn added it "wouldn't do her career justice" if Bray fighter Taylor did not have a homecoming fight in Ireland after dominating the lightweight division since turning professional in 2016.

Hearn believes a rematch with Puerto Rican boxer Serrano is the right choice after their historic fight was the first women's bout to headline and sell out New York's Madison Square Garden in April.

"The first one sold out Madison Square Garden and was one of the best fights we have ever seen," Hearn told BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound Extra Time.

"I think a night of boxing like that at Croke Park would fill the place really quickly and would also bring through some emerging Irish talent.

"For years and years, no matter where I have been, every Irish man and woman has stopped me and said, 'when are you going to bring Katie Taylor to Ireland?'.

"It just wouldn't do her career justice if we didn't. Croke Park is a huge stadium but she is an icon of Irish sport.

"I think we can give Irish sport a day or night they will never, ever forget."

Conversations have taken place

Hearn added that talks had taken place with the GAA about a potential bout at Croke Park in the past but Serrano "wasn't ready".

"I think September 15 or 17 this year was the date we were looking at doing it," he said.

"Coming off the back of 30 April at Madison Square Garden, we wanted to try and turn it around quite quickly and get it done.

"It wasn't ready - the fight - because Serrano wasn't ready for that date, but now we move in 2023 we have kind of got - not a clear pick but certainly a pick of spring/summer.

"We are going to start up those conversations again. They were very positive and everyone was behind the event and we look forward to revisiting that.

"A lot of the conversations and work was already done. There is still a lot of work to do, but certainly getting through the process of getting things in order, the response was very positive."

Croke Park has a seated capacity of 82,000

When asked if October 2023 would be a likely date given gaelic football and hurling finals take place throughout the summer at the Dublin stadium, Hearn said "we would definitely like sooner than that".

The All-Ireland senior football final is set to take place on 30 July, seven days after the hurling final.

"This would be Katie Taylor's next fight. We are just going into November now so really, we want as early in the summer as possible," he said, before adding he wanted to make it accessible for fans in the current cost of living crisis.

"Now, the good old Irish weather needs to hold up for us and we will give it every chance.

"This summer slot in 2023 is, I'm not saying the only chance, but probably our best-ever chance to make this happen and we want to make sure we take it for both hands."

Listen to the full Eddie Hearn interview on BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Sounds from 18:05 GMT on Monday, 31 October.