Lomachenko (right) won Olympic gold at Beijing 2008 and London 2012

Vasiliy Lomachenko claimed a unanimous decision victory against Jamaine Ortiz on his return from military service in Ukraine.

The former unified world lightweight champion joined his country's war effort after it was invaded by Russia.

He beat the American by scorecards of 115-113, 116-112 and 117-111 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Lomachenko, 34, will now target a bout with undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney.

Ortiz, 26, started well and Lomachenko suffered from bruising around his right eye as early as the first round.

But the two-time Olympic champion found his footing as the fight progressed and finished strongly in the final two rounds.