Jake Paul (right) had knocked out his previous five opponents since taking up boxing in 2019

Jake Paul beat UFC legend Anderson Silva on points to remain undefeated in his six-fight boxing career.

American YouTube star-turned-boxer Paul, 25, knocked down the 47-year-old Brazilian in the last of the eight rounds.

The judges scored the fight - watched by 14,000 fans at the Desert Diamond Arena in Phoenix, Arizona - 77-74, 78-73 and 78-73 to Paul.

"Man, it's a surreal moment but hard work pays off," Paul said.

"I want to say thank you to Anderson - he inspired me to be great. Without him, we wouldn't have a fight this year.

"I have nothing but respect for him. I started boxing two and a half years ago and I've just beaten one of the best strikers ever."

Silva is regarded as one of the greatest mixer martial artists of all time. He was UFC middleweight champion from 2006 to 2013 and his record of 16 consecutive victories still stands.

Paul floors Silva in the final round