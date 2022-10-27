Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Conor Benn's failed drug tests are being investigating by the UK Anti-Doping Agency

Conor Benn has admitted he failed two voluntary drug tests in the build-up to his bout with Chris Eubank Jr.

The British welterweight addressed the doping allegations against him on Thursday and said he would not box again until he had proven his innocence.

Benn, 26, believes "contamination" is to blame for the positive tests.

"Trace amounts were found. The tiniest of traces. The only thing I can think of is contamination," he told the Sun external-link .

"I was informed [of the first fail] and I thought, 'It's probably a faulty test'.

"I've not taken anything. I never have done, never would. It's not what I stand for, it's not what my team stands for."

The British Boxing Board of Control refused to sanction Benn's fight with Eubank, forcing organisers to cancel the event days before it was due to take place.

Benn, who is unbeaten in 21 fights, says he failed a test taken by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (Vada) on 25 July and then again on 1 September.

On both occasions banned substance clomifene, a women's fertility drug, was found in his system.

Benn says there were "trace" amounts, adding that he signed up for Vada testing in February.

Vada was hired by Benn and Eubank to provide extra testing for their fight, but the anti-doping watchdog is not a partner of the British Boxing Board of Control.

The Board is aligned with the UK Anti-Doping Agency, which is now investigating Benn's failed drug test.

"Why would I take the biggest fight of my life, sign up to Vada and then take this substance?" Benn added.

"If you Google this substance, it stays in your system for months. Do I look like an idiot?"

'I won't be boxing for British board ever again'

Benn has given up his boxing licence

On Wednesday the Board announced Benn "voluntarily relinquished" his boxing licence on 21 October prior to a "misconduct" hearing.

The charge of misconduct was "upheld" in that hearing but Benn's promoter Eddie Hearn says the charge had nothing to do with doping and that his fighter's licence had "expired".

Benn faces a maximum four-year ban if found guilty by Ukad and the welterweight hit out at the BBBofC and their handling of the case.

Conor's father Nigel Benn also had a strained relationship with the Board, ripping up his licence on live TV in August 1990.

"I won't be boxing under the British board ever again. Now I know why my dad ripped up his licence on TV," Benn said.

Conor Benn has fight on his hands to prove innocence, says Eddie Hearn

"I will not box for them ever again. The way they have gone about this... the way they knew about this [on 23 September].

"They could have pulled the fight. I've given my licence back - I won't be boxing for them ever again.

"As far as I'm concerned the board can do one. I've got nothing to hide but as far as I'm concerned they've got it in for me.

"All the fighters who have tested positive have been cleared to fight. But with me they left it until days before the fight.

"I don't know what their reasons are. Could it be because my dad ripped up his licence on TV? I don't know. I don't think they care about my innocence."