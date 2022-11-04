Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Chantelle Cameron aims to become undisputed world champion

Britain's Chantelle Cameron says her fight against Jessica McCaskill for the undisputed light-welterweight title in Abu Dhabi on Saturday is a "life-changing" opportunity.

Cameron, 31, will attempt to add the vacant WBA, IBO and WBO titles to her WBC and IBF belts.

American undisputed welterweight champion McCaskill, 38, is looking to unify two divisions.

"This is definitely the biggest fight of my life," Cameron told BBC Sport.

"But it's also life-changing. This could change my life - going from someone who's never really had much to then being able to fight for good money that can set up my future.

"It's just unbelievable. I can't really put it into words when you get those opportunities. I never thought it would happen to me."

Cameron is unbeaten in her 16 professional fights and is also a former IBO lightweight champion.

Her bout with McCaskill continues a stellar year for women's boxing, where contests such as Katie Taylor's win over Amanda Serrano in May and Claressa Shields' victory against Savannah Marshall last month have raised its profile on the global stage.

Taylor's victory was the first time two women headlined a fight card at New York's iconic Madison Square Garden, while Shields' win at London's O2 Arena marked the first time women had topped a card at a major UK venue.

Cameron said those bouts have helped create opportunities like the bout with McCaskill, which is the co-main event at the Etihad Arena alongside Dmitry Bivol's clash with Gilberto Ramirez.

"Women's boxing is going from strength to strength. Taylor, Shields, Savannah, (Natasha) Jonas - they're all raising the bar," Cameron said.

"I want to do the same as well. I want people to watch me fight and [inspire] young boys or girls to go and join the local boxing gym."

Despite the success of women's boxing this year, critics argue its rules need to match men's in order to bridge the gap between the two disciplines.

A women's fight has 10 two-minute rounds, while men's consists of 12 three-minute rounds.

Following her win over Marshall, Shields suggested a step forward for women's boxing would be switching to 12 two-minute rounds.

"Two-minute rounds are high tempo, high intensity and a lot of action, but if you want equal rights as the men and equal pay, then let's do the same as the men," Cameron said.

"With that extra minute you're going to get more stoppages, more damage. We should give it a go."

'I've wanted the McCaskill fight for a long time'

McCaskill holds every belt at welterweight

As well as holding all the titles in the welterweight division, McCaskill is a former WBC light-welterweight champion.

Cameron was set to face former WBA and WBO belt holder Kali Reis earlier this year, but the fight fell through.

"Everything happens for a reason," she said. "I lost my momentum and was a bit gutted and frustrated, but I've got the fight I want now.

"This fight gives me more of a kick than what I would have had before, and it's a fight that I've wanted for a very, very long time, so it's worked out.

"She's good - tough and strong - but she is just a fighter; she can't really box.

"I'm not underestimating her. I'm going in there knowing I'm in for a hard night but I'm the better boxer and, if anything, the better fighter, and what she's going to give I can give twice as good.

"The winner of me and McCaskill should give Kali Reis the shot because she did vacate the belts for me and McCaskill to have this opportunity to fight for the undisputed title, so it would be the right thing to do.

"I've just got to make sure I get the win."