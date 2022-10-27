Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Watch lightweight champion Katie Taylor's most savage boxing moments

Katie Taylor has said the "best is yet to come" as she prepares to defend her undisputed lightweight crown against Karen Elizabeth Carbajal at Wembley's OVO Arena on Saturday.

The undefeated Irishwoman fights for the first time since beating Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden in April.

Taylor, 36, is a big favourite against her unbeaten Argentine opponent.

"I still really honestly believe the best is yet to come," she said.

Taylor is unbeaten in 21 fights and her bout against Serrano was the first women's contest to headline at MSG.

The fight was also the first time two women were both paid $1m (£860,000) for a boxing contest and there has been speculation a rematch could happen in 2023.

The bout, considered by many to be a fight-of-the-year contender, elevated women's boxing to a new level but Taylor insisted there was another big "challenge" facing her this weekend.

"I don't live in past performances or past successes, but I do genuinely believe people haven't seen the best of me," she said.

"I don't find it difficult to motivate myself. I understand the challenge ahead of me.

"There are no easy fights at this stage in my career - she has everything to gain in this fight and nothing to lose.

"These fighters are always very, very dangerous. I'm just looking forward to showcasing what I can do on Saturday night."

'A phenomenal six years'

Katie Taylor turned 36 in July

Taylor returns to the venue where she made her debut six years ago in what was a three-round demolition of Poland's Karina Kopinska on a night of experimentation for the decorated Olympian and her new promoters.

Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn spoke back then about the potential of Taylor and now she returns to the same arena a global household name.

With even bigger fights in the works, the esteem within which she is held was on show in London.

"You're the queen of humility but everybody knows you are the reason we are sitting here today," Hearn said.

Lightweight Gary Cully used his time on the microphone to praise the Wicklow native and her influence.

Sitting beside Taylor was unbeaten super-bantamweight Ellie Scotney, one of countless prospects to name Taylor as their inspiration for turning pro.

Six years ago, fighters like Scotney would never have dreamed of turning pro over staying in the amateur ranks and pursuing a spot in the Olympics.

There was no path for Scotney to follow outside of the amateur circuit.

"It's great to be back to the scene where it all started," Taylor said.

"I don't think we would have ever imagined six years ago we would be in this position, headlining the likes of MSG, brining women's boxing up to where it is now - it's been a phenomenal six years."