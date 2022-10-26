Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Conor Benn is unbeaten in his pro career

Conor Benn has "voluntarily relinquished" his licence to box, the British Boxing Board of Control say.

Benn's bout with fellow Briton Chris Eubank Jr on 8 October was called off after he tested positive for the banned substance clomifene.

Benn was called to a hearing on 21 October, before which he "relinquished" his boxing licence and "allegations of misconduct" were upheld.

UK Anti-Doping (Ukad) is investigating Benn's test.

The drugs test was administered by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (Vada), a third party hired by Eubank Jr and Benn to provide extra testing for their scheduled catchweight fight.

Vada is not an official partner of the BBBofC, which adheres to Ukad's testing protocols.

A statement from the Board read: "The hearing took place on 21 October 2022. On the morning of the hearing, Mr Benn voluntarily relinquished his licence with the BBBofC.

"In accordance with its rules and regulations, the Board determined the allegations following the hearing at which Mr Benn was legally represented.

"The allegations of misconduct against Mr Benn were upheld."

If found guilty of an anti-doping violation, 26-year-old Benn could receive a suspension of between two and four years.

Benn's B sample will also be tested and if that also comes back positive for clomifene, he will have the opportunity to provide any relevant information which could help explain how the substance got into his system. That could mitigate any punishment.

Clomifene can be used to boost testosterone levels in men and is banned inside and outside competition by the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada).

Benn, who insists he is a "clean" fighter, and Eubank were scheduled to meet in the ring at a catchweight of 157lb, 30 years after their fathers Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank Sr fought.

The BBBofC said the bout was "prohibited and not in the interests of boxing" a few days before the fight, which was postponed the following day.

At media events on Wednesday, promoter Eddie Hearn said Benn would be making a statement this week.