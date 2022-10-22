Last updated on .From the section Boxing

McCrory has yet to lose a professional fight

Padraig McCrory has won the IBO world light-heavyweight title with an impressive sixth-round knockout victory over Leon Bunn of Germany.

The Belfast fighter overcame Bunn, backed by his home crowd in Frankfurt, as he extended his perfect professional record to 15-0.

McCrory put his German opponent down three times before the referee halted proceedings.

It was a jab and right hook that won the fight in the end.

Bunn got to his feet before the 10-count but the referee decided he was not able to continue.