Amy Broadhurst added European gold to the world and Commonwealth titles she won earlier this year

Kellie Harrington, Amy Broadhurst and Aoife O'Rourke all won gold medals on a superb final day for Ireland at the European Championships in Montenegro.

Dubliner Harrington proved too strong for the Czech Republic's Lenka Bernardova as she added European gold to her Olympic and world titles.

World and Commonwealth Games champion Broadhurst beat Ukraine's Mariia Bova for the light-welterweight title.

O'Rourke beat Poland's Elzbieta Wojcik to win middleweight gold.

However, Belfast fighter Caitlin Fryers had to settle for silver after losing her flyweight final to Turkey's Olympic silver medallist Buse Naz Cakiroglu.

Fryers, 22, was competing in her first European final but was outclassed by her opponent, who claimed a deserved unanimous decision victory.

While Fryers was unable to take gold, lightweight Harrington deservedly clinched her first European title after silver and bronze medals in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

Like Harrington, Dundalk boxer Broadhurst dominated the first two rounds of her final to take a comfortable lead into the last, in which Bova was unable to mount a comeback.

It caps a remarkable 2022 for 25-year-old Broadhurst after winning the world and Commonwealth crowns earlier this year.

Not to be outdone by her team-mates, O'Rourke brought Ireland's gold medal tally to three by beating Wojcik in the middleweight final to add to her 2019 European triumph.

After a close first round was edged by O'Rourke, the Roscommon fighter landed a series of impressive hits on Wojcik to lead going into the final round, closing out the contest in composed fashion to cap a memorable day for Irish boxing.

Belfast's Michaela Walsh and Mayo's Shannon Sweeney finished the championships with bronze after being edged out in their semi-finals on Friday, while Cork fighter Tina Desmond earned silver after defeat in the light middleweight decider by Armenia's Ani Hovsepyan.

Ireland finished the championships with a record seven medals (three gold, two silver, two bronze).