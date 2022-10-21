Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Tyson Fury produced a one-punch stoppage in the sixth round to beat fellow Briton Dillian Whyte in April

Dillian Whyte will face Jermaine Franklin on 26 November in his first fight since losing to WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury earlier this year.

The fight will take place at Wembley Arena, next to the stadium where White's title bid ended with a sixth-round stoppage to fellow Briton Fury.

Whyte, who has won 28 of his 31 professional fights, said it was "great to be back, doing what I love doing".

American Franklin, 29, is unbeaten since turning professional in 2015.

"I can't wait to get into the ring and remind everyone why I was WBC number one for over four years," added Whyte, 34.

"Franklin is a dangerous guy but I'm going to teach him quite a few lessons. Most importantly, I'm going to teach him how to lose."

Franklin has a 21-0 record with 14 KOs but has not beaten any marquee names.

Franklin said he is "super-hyped to fight in the UK" as "they love boxing".

He added: "I want them to be loud and love my boxing style and have them embrace me as the people's champ."