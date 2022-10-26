Last updated on .From the section Boxing

John Ryder beat Daniel Jacobs in his most recent fight in February

John Ryder insists he is "old" but "starving" as he prepares to fight Zach Parker for the interim WBO super-middleweight title in London on 26 November.

Unbeaten prospect Parker, 28, is the favourite against fellow Briton Ryder, 34, who has had five defeats during a career spanning 12 years.

When Parker described himself as "young and hungry" at a news conference, Ryder responded: "I'm old and I'm starving."

"Nothing outweighs experience."

Ryder has suffered defeats against world champions Callum Smith and Billy Joe Saunders, but upset the odds in February when he beat two-time middleweight world champion Daniel Jacobs in London.

A previous world title challenger, Ryder admitted he could not afford to lose to Parker.

"At this stage of my career, I feel the winner stays on," he said.

"This is the toughest fight to date and the toughest opponent in front of me. I'll give him all the respect he deserves."

The winner of the interim WBO title will hope to become the next mandatory challenger for the full world title currently held by Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.

I'm the best in the division - Parker

Zach Parker has five stoppages in his past five fights

Parker is unbeaten in 22 fights with five knockouts in his past five outings. The Derbyshire fighter was booked to take on American Demetrius Andrade for the vacant title but the former world champion twice withdrew from scheduled dates.

"I believe I'm the best in the super-middleweight division," Parker said.

"My style is awkward. I'm a switcher. He's going to come and bring it and meet me in the middle.

"It's a lot better fight than the Andrade fight as well because he isn't going to go running, he'll met me square on."

He added: "When I go out there and box I believe I can knock anybody out."

Ryder's only knockout defeat was by Nick Blackwell in 2015 and he warned Parker about searching for a knockout blow.

"At every point in every fight someone tries to go for the knockout," he said.

"It doesn't always pay dividends. We'll see fight night if he goes looking for it too early, he'll end up on his back himself."