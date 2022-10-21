Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Belfast woman Caitlin Fryers defeated Azerbaijan’s Anakha Ismayilova in their flyweight semi-final in Montenegro

Amy Broadhurst and Belfast's Caitlin Fryers are among five Irishwomen to reach finals at the European Championships in Montenegro.

World and Commonwealth Games champion Broadhurst earned a unanimous decision win in her light-welterweight semi-final against Croatia's Sarah Beram.

Flyweight Fryers also earned a unanimous win in her semi-final against Azerbaijan's Anakhanim Ismayilov.

Belfast's Michaela Walsh was edged out in her featherweight semi-final.

Commonwealth Games champion Walsh faced her Tokyo Olympics conqueror Italy's Irma Testa and while the contest was a lot closer 15 months on, the Italian was given the split decision verdict to progress to the final.

Olympic champion Kellie Harrington, Tina Desmond and Aoife O'Rourke joined Broadhurst and Fryers in reaching finals in Budva.

Dubliner Harrington earned a unanimous win over Kosovo's Donjeta Sadiku in their lightweight semi-final.

Cork boxer Desmond also got a unanimous verdict over Italy's Melissa Gemini with Roscommon middleweight O'Rourke remaining on course to retain her European title by beating Sweden's Love Holgersson on all five judges' cards.

Like Walsh, Mayo fighter Shannon Sweeney had to settle for a bronze medal as she was beaten by Bulgaria's Sevda Asenova in the minimum 48kg division semi-final.