Walsh is looking to improve on the bronze medal she won at the European Championships four years ago

Belfast featherweight Michaela Walsh secured at least a bronze medal at the Women's European Championships by beating Romania's Claudia Nechita in Montenegro.

The Commonwealth gold medallist took a 4-1 win in the quarter-final to advance to the last four of the 57kg category.

Walsh is out to better her result from the 2018 tournament in Sofia, where she claimed bronze.

Earlier on Tuesday Carly McNaul was beaten in her quarter-final.

The two-time Commonwealth silver medallist fell agonisingly short in an absorbing bout with Italian Olena Savchuk, who claimed a 3-2 split decision win on the judges cards to advance to the 52kg semi-finals.

The day had started well for Ireland, whose first guaranteed medal came courtesy of Mayo's Shannon Sweeney, who stopped Slovakian Nicole Durikova in the second round of their minimumweight contest having forced two standing counts.

World champion Amy Broadhurst can book her place in the semi-finals later on Tuesday when she takes on Serbia's Milena Matovic, before light-middleweight Christina Desmond meets Hanna Ingrid Malena Hede of Sweden.