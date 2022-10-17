Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall both claimed victory in Glasgow

Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall have agreed terms for a rematch in February.

The pair will meet again a year on from their highly-controversial first world title encounter in Glasgow.

Many saw English challenger Catterall as a clear winner on the night, only for Scottish light-welterweight world champion Taylor to be awarded the victory by the judges.

The Hydro in Glasgow, which staged the first bout, is in line to host the rematch on 4 February.

Taylor has been forced to vacate three of his four light-welterweight world titles in order to grant Catterall the rematch he has been chasing since tasting defeat for the first time in his career in the first bout.

Taylor's tactics and conditioning were questioned after the lacklustre display against Catterall.

The Scot has parted ways since with trainer Ben Davison, replacing him with Joe McNally.