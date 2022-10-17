Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Dunne spent five years as the IABA's high performance director before leaving in May

Ireland's Olympic champion Kellie Harrington expressed her disappointment after Bernard Dunne took up a role in Indian boxing following his Irish Amateur Boxing Association (IABA) exit.

Dunne has been named as the Boxing Federation of India's high performance director ahead of the 2024 Olympics.

He resigned from a similar post with the IABA in acrimonious fashion in May.

Harrington, a gold medallist at the Tokyo Olympics last year, said "Ireland's loss is India's gain".

"To say I am disappointed that we have lost him and we could not do our best to keep him is an understatement," Harrington said on Twitter.

"Such a pity. But all the best to Bernard on this new journey."

Former super bantamweight world champion Dunne, who spent five years as the IABA's high performance director, said he was "very excited" with his new role.

"India has huge boxing talent and its boxers have been performing exceedingly well," he said.

"It will be a great opportunity for me to work with them and contribute to their success. I'm very excited to join the team and take the standards of Indian boxing to a new high altogether."

Harrington is currently competing at the European Championships in Montenegro, where she is one win away from a medal after winning her first two bouts.

Belfast duo Carly McNaul and Michaela Walsh are also one win away from a medal, as are Aoife O'Rourke, Amy Broadhurst and Christina Desmond.