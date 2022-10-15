Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Devin Haney shows off his WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO belts - he is the eighth boxer to hold all four belts at the same time

Devin Haney delivered a masterclass to remain undisputed lightweight world champion with another unanimous points victory over George Kambosos.

American Haney, still undefeated, retained his WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO belts against Kambosos in a Melbourne rematch, four months after previously beating the Australian.

One judge scored their latest bout 119-109, the other two having it 118-110.

"He's a warrior; I take my hat off to George Kambosos," said Haney.

The 23-year-old outclassed his opponent with his relentless left jab, but also delivered some big right-hand blows that left Kambosos, 29, covered in blood.

"I knew that he was looking for the jab so we wanted to show other tools in our arsenal," added Haney, who extends his record to 29-0 with 15 knockouts.

"When I first came out, I didn't expect him to be switching but I caught up with his timing and his angles and I started picking my shots."

His first victory over Kambosos made Haney the first undisputed lightweight champion in 32 years, and the first in the four-belt era, which began in 2004.

He is only the eighth male boxer to hold all four belts at the same time.

Haney could face Gervonta Davis, Ryan Garcia, or two-time Olympic champion Vasiliy Lomachenko next.

"We're taking on all-comers," Haney said. "No matter who it is, we want to fight the best fighters in the world.

"I believe I'm the best fighter in the world. Whoever it is next, bring them on."