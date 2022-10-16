Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall's fight went the full 10 rounds

Claressa Shields' victory over Savannah Marshall lit up the boxing world on Saturday, but also sparked a debate about who exactly is the best female fighter in the world.

Briton Marshall and her American opponent delivered in front of a sold-out O2 Arena, with Shields producing a career-best performance to win via a unanimous decision.

She remained undefeated, became a three-time undisputed champion, and can now count herself as one of the most talented fighters across the male and female codes.

The fight was a real treat for boxing fans, and most of us are asking: can we see it again, please?

Fight of the year contender?

With the likes of Ricky Hatton, David Haye and Chris Eubank Jr watching at ringside, Shields and Marshall could have been forgiven for wilting under an intense spotlight.

But the rivals - who first fought in the amateurs in 2012 - were far from overawed by the occasion and produced an instant classic, even if Shields was the clear winner.

Shields or Taylor - who is the GWOAT?

Shields is now 13-0 as a professional and avenged the only defeat of her entire career with her win over Marshall.

Many concluded that her nickname 'GWOAT' - greatest woman (fighter) of all time - seems appropriate after such a dominant performance.

However, there is a certain Irishwoman who might have something to say about Shields' self-proclaimed GWOAT status.

Katie Taylor, also undefeated, has a similar amateur and pro resume to Shields, and many fans were still backing the undisputed lightweight champion as the world's best.

Baumgardner v Mayer decision splits fans

In the other world championship fight of the night, American Mikaela Mayer lost her world titles and undefeated record to domestic rival Alycia Baumgardner.

It was an enthralling fight that swung back and forth, but plenty of people were perplexed by the judges' scorecards, which gave Baumgardner a split decision win.

That debate did not worry Baumgardner herself, of course.