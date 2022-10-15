Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Lauren Price - shown in action against Timea Belik - beat Valgerdur Gudstensdottir in her professional debut in June

Lauren Price won her second professional fight with her first stoppage victory as she completely outclassed Timea Belik at the O2 Arena.

The Olympic gold medallist was far too sharp and powerful for Belik and the Hungarian fighter endured a lot of landed shots before the referee stopped the contest in the fourth round.

Wales' Price, 28, who won by TKO, is now 2-0 since turning professional.

"I thought I boxed alright, I caught her with some good shots," Price said.

"There is still some stuff I can work on, but overall not a bad performance.

"I could see in her face I was hurting her, but she is a tough girl, credit to her."

Price performed in front of a capacity crowd in London as the main undercard fight on the bill headlined by two world title fights, Savannah Marshall's grudge match against Claressa Shields and Mikaela Mayer versus Alycia Baumgardner.