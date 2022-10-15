Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Alycia Baumgardner ended Mikaela Mayer's unbeaten record

Alycia Baumgardner became the WBC, WBO and IBF unified super-featherweight champion after a narrow victory over Mikaela Mayer in London.

A back-and-forth fight over 10 rounds ebbed and flowed, with the previously unbeaten Mayer's slow start ultimately costing her.

Baumgardner was given the nod by two judges scoring it 96-95 in her favour, the third giving it 97-93 to Mayer.

After the fight, Baumgardner said there would be no rematch.

Instead she said she would look to fight WBA champion and South Korea's unbeaten star Choi Hyun-mi next in an undisputed bout.

Close fight ends in split decision

The unification fight was the chief support on a historic fight for women's boxing where every fighter on the card was female for the first time.

Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall were headlining, but throughout fight week Baumgardner and Mayer's bitter rivalry threatened to steal the show.

Mayer, 32, kicked out at Baumgardner during their final face-off at the weigh-in and the animosity carried into the ring right through until the final bell, when a handshake and smiles were exchanged.

Mayer entered the ring to the sound of Spice Girls' 'Spice up your Life', but took time to settle into the fight.

Baumgardner, loading up whenever she could and looking for sharp counters, was speaking to Mayer in the third round after reddening her opponent's nose.

Mayer stepped forward, landing an overhand right and in the next round backed Baumgardner up for the first time with the same right hand, but this time followed by a left hook.

Mayer was now settled on her jab, looking to outwork Baumgardner but a clash of heads opened a cut on the right eyebrow of the US Olympian.

The champions began to exchange shots, but Mayer was able to stay away from Baumgardner's power shots for the most part.

An uppercut in the eighth round reminded Mayer of that power her rival possesses, but Mayer landed her own right hand and controlled the final four minutes of the contest.

A section of the crowd booed Baumgardner as she conducted her post-fight speech, but the 13-1 world champion shrugged off the jeers as she continued to upset the odds and became the first woman to beat Mayer.

Lauren Price won gold at the Tokyo Olympics

Elsewhere on the night, it was a clean sweep for British talent as British Olympians Lauren Price, Karriss Artingstall and Caroline Dubois all maintained their unbeaten records.

Dubois and Welshwoman Price both recorded stoppages while Artingstall - fighting on the same card as her partner Price - defeated France's Marina Sakharov on points.

There were also wins for super-welterweight April Hunter, super-flyweight Shannon Ryan and super-welterweight Georgia O'Connor.