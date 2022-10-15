Close menu

Claressa Shields v Savannah Marshall: American produces career-best performance in historic fight

Last updated on .From the section Boxingcomments76

Savannah Marshall poises with Claressa Shields
Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall have been rivals since their amateur days

Claressa Shields became undisputed middleweight champion by beating long-time rival Savannah Marshall via unanimous decision in London.

The American was sensational in a career-best performance, avenging the only defeat on her pro and amateur record and staking her claim as one of the best fighters in the world.

All three judges saw it in Shields' favour - 96-96, 97-93, 97-93 - as she claimed the WBA, IBF, WBO, WBC and Ring Magazine titles on a historic night for women's boxing.

Both women paid tribute to each other and touted a potential rematch after a night of firsts at the O2 Arena.

The fight, which was 10 years in the making, was the first time two female boxers had headlined at a major venue in the UK.

It was a fascinating fight full of action and edge-of-your-seat exchanges as Marshall showed incredible heart and resolve to stay a constant threat.

It was billed as the biggest fight in women's history and could quickly turn into one of the greatest rivalries in boxing history if fans are treated to a second and even third fight.

It was also a fight of the year contender, the perfect follow-up to Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano's remarkable encounter in April at Madison Square Garden that was another massive leap forward for women's boxing.

In the space of six months the female code has produced two undisputed fights contested by elite champions, sell-outs at major venues at opposite ends of the world and two fight of the year contenders.

Shields was emotional in her post-fight speech, but beamed with joy as she insisted the night did not just belong to her.

"It's not just a special moment for me, but it's a special moment for women's boxing, Savannah Marshall, Alycia Baumgardner, Mikaela Mayer, Caroline Dubois," Shields said.

"Women's boxing has been around for so many years and so many greats that came before us, but here we are in front of 20,000 fans in London at the O2 Arena and I think that's fight of the year.

"I'm just so happy and it's an unbelievable moment."

Comments

Join the conversation

80 comments

  • Comment posted by Neville Bartos, today at 00:24

    Excellent Main Event. Marshall never stopped trying but Shields was sensational. That first round was excellent. Would love a rematch with 3m rounds.

  • Comment posted by michael, today at 00:23

    Cracking fight, well done to both.

    In fact the two best fights I have seen this year have both been bouts between women, this one and Taylor v Serrano, superb standard of boxing in each and a real credit to the sport.

  • Comment posted by Sliv, today at 00:23

    2 minute rounds definitely gave Shields a big advantage.

  • Comment posted by bridgeboy, today at 00:18

    Great fight, but Shields never ever won by 4 rounds !!!

    • Reply posted by Tom, today at 00:26

      Tom replied:
      I’d say you could definitely make an argument that she did.

  • Comment posted by htv, today at 00:17

    Now, ladies need to step up to 3 min rounds imo.. 2mins is an too much of an advantage of the "sprinter" not the "middle distance" Stick to 10 rds tho .
    A great fight, as a lot were on card, well done to all

  • Comment posted by Captain23, today at 00:15

    Marshall did well to stay on her feet with all of those wicked hooks. Shields set a furious pace, it was a great fight.

  • Comment posted by Rapha Elle, today at 00:14

    Absolutely brilliant. What a legend. Both ladies are awesome.

  • Comment posted by vern, today at 00:13

    Good fight by both ladies. Right decision ,

    I do think over more rounds or if they’d been 3 minute rounds it would have been closer or even a different result. Shields seemed to be feeling the pace a little more than Marshall

  • Comment posted by Tom Pain, today at 00:13

    How amazing to watch two people hit each other till they bleed.

    • Reply posted by TheIainDowieFanClub, today at 00:21

      TheIainDowieFanClub replied:
      More people die fishing every year… but then some people have quite the “self evolved” notion of superiority 😂😂

  • Comment posted by My TV, today at 00:11

    Well done all and Boxxer the fist promotion to promote a Women only fight night....

  • Comment posted by Rabbitohs, today at 00:10

    Amazing fight would love a rematch as Marshall could Defo improve she looked very nervous at the start and bounced to much. The more she gets used to huge fights the less nervous she will be.
    I would have given Mayer the win be I thought much closer than others had it, baumgardner had the bigger punches, Mayer controlled the middle but never hurt her, one of them

  • Comment posted by insensate_specie, today at 00:09

    Savannah put everything in the ring but still no match for Shields. A rematch isn’t really necessary because I can’t see what Savannah can improve on. I knew Shields would win but Savannah showed hearts! Savannah started slowly but was forced to by the barrage of punches coming her way in the first 4 rounds because Shields was the more intense in early exchanges.
    Truly GWOAT! She backed the talk.

    • Reply posted by Sliv, today at 00:26

      Sliv replied:
      If they make 3 minute rounds it would be worth a rematch.

  • Comment posted by EvertonPaul, today at 00:05

    What a great fight, Shields deserving the win.
    Can't say the same regarding Mayer vs Baumgardner, the former was robbed of victory.
    All said though, a great night for Women's boxing.

    • Reply posted by Alex del Piero, today at 00:08

      Alex del Piero replied:
      As a RS Paul, I couldn't agree more. Had the lass 4 rounds ahead but the previous bout's desicion was an absolute disgrace.

  • Comment posted by York King, today at 00:04

    What a brilliant boxing match, it had speed, power, heart, focus and committment, a great advert for womens boxing, This was a high level boxing event.

  • Comment posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 00:04

    Good old judging on the undercard too.

  • Comment posted by Danny Doyle, today at 00:03

    I quite enjoyed the fight but personally when the probability of a knockout isn’t there, it doesn’t have that edge of the seat quality you often get in the mens game. Still, a bit like womens footie, the worst thing you can do is compare to the mens. Watch it for what it is, and it’s definitely got entertainment value. All a personal opinion & anyone prepared to get into a ring has my respect.

    • Reply posted by TheIainDowieFanClub, today at 00:22

      TheIainDowieFanClub replied:
      Not as good as mens but don’t compare it to mens… 😂🤦‍♀️ such the humble man you are

  • Comment posted by Seti, today at 00:00

    The GWOAT real deal!

  • Comment posted by Fair comments, today at 00:00

    First time watched women boxing match and not disappointed at all. Classic speedy fight with credit to both

  • Comment posted by Old Tosh, at 23:58 15 Oct

    Savannah took rounds and will have her in the rematch. Well done!

    • Reply posted by MJ, today at 00:13

      MJ replied:
      Keep dreaming 😴

  • Comment posted by 2020rg, at 23:57 15 Oct

    Booing the American anthem was a disgrace by the English crowd.
    Shields won by more than the score suggest

    • Reply posted by Jand, today at 00:01

      Jand replied:
      Why , we are not American, and we don’t chant UK, Uk, like Americans do with their boring chants

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport