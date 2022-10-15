Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Claressa Shields became undisputed middleweight champion by beating long-time rival Savannah Marshall via unanimous decision in London.

The American was sensational in a career-best performance, avenging the only defeat on her pro and amateur record and staking her claim as one of the best fighters in the world.

All three judges saw it in Shields' favour - 96-94, 97-93, 97-93 - as she claimed the WBA, IBF, WBO, WBC and Ring Magazine titles on a historic night for women's boxing.

More to follow...