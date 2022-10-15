Close menu

Claressa Shields v Savannah Marshall: American produces career-best performance in historic fight

Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Breaking news

Claressa Shields became undisputed middleweight champion by beating long-time rival Savannah Marshall via unanimous decision in London.

The American was sensational in a career-best performance, avenging the only defeat on her pro and amateur record and staking her claim as one of the best fighters in the world.

All three judges saw it in Shields' favour - 96-94, 97-93, 97-93 - as she claimed the WBA, IBF, WBO, WBC and Ring Magazine titles on a historic night for women's boxing.

More to follow...

  • Comment posted by Old Tosh, today at 23:58

    Savannah took rounds and will have her in the rematch. Well done!

  • Comment posted by 2020rg, today at 23:57

    Booing the American anthem was a disgrace by the English crowd.
    Shields won by more than the score suggest

  • Comment posted by Bread, today at 23:55

    Congrats Claressa, GG Savannah.

    Did the sport proud.

  • Comment posted by Chris , today at 23:55

    Maybe with a better game plan savannah could have won, should have jabbed more and stayed away from the street fight. Credit where credits due, the GWOAT was very good 👏

  • Comment posted by calmdowncalmdown, today at 23:55

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by Chris , today at 23:57

      Chris replied:
      Awful choice of words

  • Comment posted by Mohammed Altaf, today at 23:54

    Loved Shields ring entrance. Talk about confidence!

    • Reply posted by calmdowncalmdown, today at 23:56

      calmdowncalmdown replied:
      She’s trash

  • Comment posted by ACW, today at 23:53

    Better fighter on the night definitely won.

  • Comment posted by Olly P, today at 23:53

    Not the most likeable Shiells but great fighter and totally deserved win. Fantastic fight. Women’s sport is excelling and it’s great to see.

  • Comment posted by raler3, today at 23:52

    Sceptical about watching it. Glad I did, fab fight and gender irrelevant. Best fighter won but hats off to both women who both gave their all.

  • Comment posted by warwick_hunt_, today at 23:52

    Shields showed so much class, shame the crowd didn't

  • Comment posted by Mr Castles, today at 23:48

    Marshall was so gutsy but you have to say Shields was the faster and classier fighter. Total respect to both of them and a great night for women’s boxing.

  • Comment posted by The Insider, today at 23:48

    Great fight, but only having two minutes per round spoilt it a bit for me. There is no reason that it couldn't have been 12 three minute rounds. The Women's marathon isn't run over 16.5 miles!

    • Reply posted by HowardRobinsonIsFutureAston, today at 23:55

      HowardRobinsonIsFutureAston replied:
      Because as far as women’s boxing has come, advertisers, sponsors and most punters aren’t ready to see women being sparked out regularly

  • Comment posted by kloppo, today at 23:45

    Puts the men to shame

    • Reply posted by COYW, today at 23:55

      COYW replied:
      Weird. Why is it a competition, or even need to be compared?

  • Comment posted by Danny Doyle, today at 23:45

    One of life’s mysteries though is why boxing commentators apologise for some bad language from the corner when it’s gone 11 at night and you’re watching 2 people trying to knock each other out.

    • Reply posted by karetaker, today at 23:58

      karetaker replied:
      Because didn’t you know nobody in the world swears lmao

  • Comment posted by thru the wind and pain, today at 23:43

    Great effort by Marshall, but Shields was a different class! Not sure about the 'fight fixing' in the previous all American fight though!!! Tarnished an excellent showing for Women's Boxing!

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 23:42

    Sky Sports commentators made this fight sound closer than it was. Well done to Claressa Shields, she took the fight to Savannah early and surprised a lot of casuals by being able to take whatever she had to offer.

