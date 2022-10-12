Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Claressa Shields is undefeated in 12 pro fights with two knockouts

Claressa Shields v Savannah Marshall Venue: O2 Arena, London Date: Saturday, 15 October Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra from 19:30 BST and from 22:00 BST on BBC Radio 5 Live; live text commentary and reaction on BBC Sport website & app.

Claressa Shields promised to "school" Savannah Marshall in their undisputed middleweight championship fight on Saturday night in London.

American Shields and WBO champion Marshall are long-time rivals having fought 10 years ago in the amateurs and came face-to-face in a fiery news conference on Thursday.

Neither woman backed down during verbal exchanges, with Shields telling Marshall: "You about to get schooled.

"I'm about to Sugar Ray Leonard her."

Shields and Marshall, both undefeated in 12 fights, have known each other for the best part of a decade having met at the 2012 World Championships.

Savannah's win over Shields on that occasion remains the only defeat the WBA, IBF and WBC champion has suffered as a fighter.

"She's a bum," Shields insisted. "I'm about to show everybody that there's levels. She thinks I'm still 17, I'm 27. You about to learn."

