Conlan returned to winning ways by defeating Miguel Marriaga at the SSE Arena in August

Belfast featherweight Michael Conlan will return to the SSE Arena in his home city to face Frenchman Karim Guerfi on 10 December.

Conlan, 30, is coming off a comfortable points win over Miguel Marriaga at the same venue in August.

Five-time European champion Guerfi also won his most recent bout to move his professional record to 31-6.

Prior to that victory he was sensationally knocked out by Jordan Gill at London's O2 Arena.

Similarly, Conlan was also on wrong end of a knockout in his first contest of the year - against Leigh Wood in their world title fight in March.

The Belfast man is now plotting a path back to world title contention, and will hope for a convincing win over Guerfi to further his case.

Olympian Conlan is currently fifth in the WBA featherweight rankings, with the loss to Wood the only time he has tasted defeat in 18 professional bouts.

He will be joined on the December bill by fellow Belfast fighters Sean McComb and Tyrone McKenna, both of whom will have their opponents revealed in the coming days.