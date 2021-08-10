Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Fernando Martinez won the IBF super-flyweight world title from Jerwin Ancajas earlier this year.

Unbeaten Fernando Martinez made a successful first defence of his IBF super-flyweight world title with a unanimous decision over former champion Jerwin Ancajas.

Argentina's Martinez had taken the Filipino's crown in February and underlined his dominance in their rematch in Carson, California.

Judges scored the fight 119-109, 118-110 and 118-110 for Martinez.

"This was a validation of the first fight," Martinez, 31, said.

"I'm ready for anyone. My record shows I'm a champion," added Martinez, who is now unbeaten in 15 fights.