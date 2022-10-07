Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Lauren Parker made her professional debut in 2018 and has seven wins and one defeat on her record.

England's Lauren Parker put in a battling performance to beat Mexico's Edna Malto to claim the IBO intercontinental super-flyweight belt.

Parker, in only the eighth fight of her career and going 10 rounds for the first time, dominated the early rounds at Rotherham's Magna Centre.

She visibly tired as the fight wore on but was able to dig in and secure a majority decision victory.

"[Magna] was a tough opponent, I knew she was durable," said Parker.

"I've done other fights where I've loaded up and felt quite tired. I've learned from those fights.

"I managed the rounds correctly. I didn't set off too quick, I think I paced it well. I was hitting cleanly, scoring the points and came out with a wide win, so I'm pleased."

Northern Ireland's Commonwealth silver medallist Kristina O'Hara McCafferty secured her third professional win with a points victory over Hungary's Judit Hachbold.

The Belfast fighter, stepping up to six rounds for the first time, dominated from start to finish in a one-sided encounter.

"I feel like I'm making a statement and proving myself every time I get into the ring," said O'Hara McCafferty.

"Whenever my team think I'm ready to fight for a world title then I'll start going for them."

Swedish Featherweight Lucy Wildheart made it 10 wins from her last 11 fights with victory over the experienced Claudia Ferenczi of Slovakia.

Chesterfield flyweight Liam Dring bounced back from suffering the first professional defeat of his career to Benn Norman in June by defeating Mohammad al Warith, while super-featherweight Lewis Frimpong maintained his undefeated record with a dominant victory over Mark Butler.