Flyweight Lauren Parker headlines in Rotherham

Women of Steel Venue: Magna Centre, Rotherham Date: Friday, 7 October Coverage: Watch live on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app from 20:00 BST

Women's professional boxing comes to South Yorkshire on Friday and you can watch it all live across the BBC website and iPlayer.

Women of Steel is a new concept from Unified Promotions, launched in 2021 by British businesswoman Susannah Schofield - one of the first female boxing promoters licensed by the British Boxing Board of Control.

Home favourite Lauren Parker headlines at Rotherham's Magna Centre, facing Mexico's Edna Maltos for the vacant IBO intercontinental super-flyweight title.

Parker made her professional debut in 2018 and has six wins and one defeat on her record.

Ireland's Commonwealth silver medallist Kristina O'Hara McCafferty also features against Hungary's Judit Hachbold in a flyweight contest.

O'Hara McCafferty is the 2013 European Youth EU champion, 2014 European Youth silver medallist, 2017 Irish senior champion, and 2018 Commonwealth Games silver medallist at 48kg. She turned professional last year and has won her last two fights.

Sweden-born Lucy Wildheart, who has won nine of her last 10 fights, takes on Slovakia's Claudia Ferenczi in the night's featherweight match-up, while there will also be three men's fights.

Unified Promotions is also placing emphasis on emerging technology such as smart gumshields. These send real-time data regarding the strength and angle of punches to allow a coach to assess the health of their boxer.

The full line-up

Lauren Parker v Edna Maltos - IBO intercontinental super-flyweight title

Kristina O'Hara McCafferty v Judit Hachbold - flyweight

Lucy Wildheart v Claudia Ferenczi - featherweight

Lewis Frimpong v Mark Butler - super-featherweight

Paige Goodyear v Ester Konecna -welterweight

Red Johnson v Pavol Garaj - middleweight

Liam Dring v Muhammad Al Warith - super-flyweight

How to watch Women of Steel on the BBC

All times are BST and subject to change.

Friday, 7 October

20:00-23:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app