Benn is scheduled to fight Eubank at the O2 Arena

Conor Benn has returned an "adverse analytical finding for trace amounts of a fertility drug" before his fight with Chris Eubank Jr, promoters have said.

They say he has not been suspended and remains free to fight in London.

"The B sample has yet to be tested, meaning that no rule violation has been confirmed," said the statement from Matchroom and Wasserman Boxing.

It added that Benn, 26, has not been charged and that he and Eubank, 33, remain keen to fight on Saturday.

The pair are scheduled for an all-British catchweight contest at the O2 Arena, 30 years after their fathers, Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank Sr, faced each other in the ring.

The promoters' statement said: "We have been made aware that a random anti-doping test for Conor Benn conducted by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association returned an adverse analytical finding for trace amounts of a fertility drug.

"Mr Benn has since passed a doping control test conducted by the UK Anti-Doping Agency, the anti-doping authority to which the British Board of Boxing Control has delegated its doping control testing for the bout. Mr Benn has passed all doping control tests conducted by UKAD.

"Both fighters have taken medical and legal advice, are aware of all relevant information, and wish to proceed with the bout this Saturday."

