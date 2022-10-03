Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Roy Jones Jr (left) was Chris Eubank Jr's main coach before this fight with Benn

"I don't think Eubank does respect Benn's power and that's the only thing that scares me a little bit."

All-time great Roy Jones Jr's message to Chris Eubank Jr is simple: do not underestimate the smaller man, Conor Benn.

The sons of legends reignite their all-British family feud at London's O2 Arena on 8 October, some 20 years after their fathers' historic fights.

Jones has 47 knockouts on his own record and has trained Eubank in recent fights, but Ronnie Shields has taken over from the American for this one bout after Jones stepped aside as Eubank's head coach and from corner duties.

Jones recognises one-punch knockout power when he sees it, and he sees it in unbeaten Benn, despite the fighter moving up almost two weight classes to face his bigger rival.

"He loves to brawl," says Jones about Benn. "He can box - I'm not saying he can't - but he'll smash you out like his dad. Not many people have stopped Chris Algieri. He did it."

"Conor is his father's son," he continues. "If he gets the opportunity to take you out, he's going to take you out and that's just who he is.

"If I were in Chris' corner, I would keep telling him - listen, don't just let him hit you. Don't just allow him to hit you. I don't care that he's smaller, I don't care if you don't respect his punch power."

Brighton's Eubank can negate Benn's ferocity with focus, according to 53-year-old Jones.

Recognise the power that his fearsome father Nigel has passed down to him. Be alert to the danger during every round.

Jones, however, has not been able to hammer his advice home in training camp after stepping down as Eubank's head coach - though he intends to return to Eubank's side after this fight.

"I do understand that this fight is partially credited to his father's legendary career," says Jones.

"If it was not for the two fathers, this fight would not even be a fight. So because this fight has been basically made because of the two fathers, I do nothing but respect the fact they both want to be in the corner for their sons."

He adds: "I can't train him and his dad train him, we're two totally different philosophies - it doesn't work."

Eubank wants his father in the corner on fight night

Eubank intends to have his father in his corner, to take on the Benns together for the third time.

Jones, however, is prepared to come to the UK if Eubank Sr refuses to be in his son's corner.

"I'm pretty sure I'd go because that's just who I am, but you can't have too many cooks in the corner," Jones says.

Preparations took an unusual turn for Eubank when his father "went missing" soon after the fight was announced.

Eubank Sr, it transpired, advised his son not to take the fight. He even suggested he may pursue legal action to curtail the contest, unhappy with his son needing to drop three pounds below his typical 160lbs middleweight limit to the contracted 157lbs catchweight.

Jones says a defeat by Benn, alongside the weight, will be high on Eubank Sr's list of concerns.

"He knows a loss for Chris would not be a good situation or look for the family or for the career, so it has more negatives than it has positives for Eubank Jr," he says.

"And that's what I think the real concern for the father will be because he has everything to lose and not really much to gain, and that's a kind of bad situation."

Eubank Jr carries the family's unbeaten legacy and his future earning potential into what will be a white-hot atmosphere.

But if the pressure is mounting on Eubank, you would not know it.

The 33-year-old has cut a relaxed figure on social media, indulging in burgers, fried chicken and birthday cakes, sending a message to Benn that he holds no fear of missing a weight he hasn't made before, something Jones agrees with.

"He can make that weight so easy," says Jones.

On a November morning some 22 years ago, Nigel Benn claimed he had over six pounds to shed to make middleweight before weighing in the same day to face Eubank Sr.

Benn's son is unlikely to find himself in similar trouble.

Conor Benn (right) is the smaller man by some distance

But Jones says there are comparisons to be drawn between the fathers and their sons when hostilities are renewed in the ring.

"Conor's a very good puncher like his father," he says.

"Eubank on the other hand will take a page out of his dad's book and become the more finesse guy.

"He's got to be smart, outbox him. You've got to allow Benn to [throw] those destroyer-type punches and take full advantage. When he overreaches with them, try to throw the knockout punches. Try to throw the destructive-type punches."

"[Eubank can expect] one-punch knockout power and one-punch knockout shots from Benn. Chris on the other hand could outbox Benn and he's the bigger man, so he also can throw a one-punch knockout shot and get Benn out.

"I think the only way Benn can win is by trying to land one knockout shot. Chris on the other hand can win however he wants to win, because he's a bigger fighter."

Jones has more than respected Eubank's choice to have his father in the corner, and while he has been careful not to "give him advice against what maybe his father's giving", he has offered some fleeting words of support.

"I told him to keep the chin down going back - don't back up too high," Jones says.

"As long as he does that then it doesn't really matter, because if he stays focused he won't get caught."

Eubank has already said he will retire if Benn beats him, and Jones agrees.

"He probably would [retire] if he lost to Conor Benn - he'd almost have to retire. I understand that," says Jones.

"How are you going to prove you're a top-rated middleweight [if] you lose to a welterweight?"