Natasha Jonas, who was the first ever British female boxer to compete at an Olympic Games, has won 12 of her 15 fights as a professional

WBC and WBO world super-welterweight champion Natasha Jonas will fight IBF title holder Marie-Eve Dicaire at Manchester's AO Arena on 12 November.

Heavyweight Frazer Clarke, an Olympic Games bronze medallist who has won all three bouts as a professional, fights Poland's Kamil Sokolowski.

"This is Tash's toughest test to date," said promoter Ben Shalom.

The fights take place at the same date and venue as Ricky Hatton's exhibition against Marco Antonio Barrera.

The cards are being put on by separate promoters, but it has been confirmed anyone buying a ticket for one show will have free access to the other.

Liverpool's Jonas, 38, became WBO champion in February with a second-round stoppage of Uruguay's Chris Namus before adding the WBC belt thanks to a convincing points victory over Patricia Berghult of Sweden in September.

Canadian Dicaire, 36, has only lost once in a 19-fight career - against American Claressa Shields, who fights England's Savannah Marshall in London on 15 October in a rearranged middleweight bout to find out who will become the undisputed champion at that weight.