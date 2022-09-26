Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Umar Kremlev was elected as IBA president two years ago

A leading figure in amateur boxing says he fears for the sport's Olympic future after Russian Umar Kremlev was allowed to remain unopposed as president of its world governing body.

Dutch boxing federation president Boris van der Vorst had hoped to go up against Kremlev.

But International Boxing Association (IBA) delegates rejected a proposal to hold new presidential elections.

Van der Vorst believes the decision is damaging for the IBA's reputation.

"I think the IBA has decided to appoint a president without a competitive election, despite twice having the opportunity to do so," he told BBC Sport.

"This will only lead to further damage to IBA's already bad reputation in the international sporting world."

Kremlev, who has been IBA president since 2020, was re-elected unopposed in May after Van der Vorst was declared ineligible.

But the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled in June that Van der Vorst was wrongly prevented from standing.

However, at the IBA's Extraordinary Congress in Yerevan on Sunday, delegates voted by 106 votes to 36 to reject a proposal to stage a new election.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said it was "extremely concerned" by the result, and Van der Vorst added: "We were deeply shocked and dismayed that the congress had such a flagrant disregard for the ruling of Cas, as well as the grave concerns expressed by the IOC."

Boxing has been left off the initial list of sports for the 2028 Games because of the IOC's continued concerns over IBA governance.

The sport has held Olympic status since Paris 1904 but Van der Vorst is fearful for its future as part of the Games unless there are changes at the IBA.

"We cannot accept such huge risk of exclusion. The fact boxing is not included in the programme for 2028 is already a terrible sign.

"I think the IOC will withdraw the recognition of the IBA," he said.

"The IOC has already communicated they will make their final decision in 2023 but I think it will be earlier, in 2022 and that is not such a long time.

"We have to fight for the future of Olympic boxing, with or without the IBA."

Kremlev, though, has insisted the IBA is working towards retaining the sport's Olympic standing. "We have to get to the point where boxing will be part of the Olympic Games in 2024 as well as 2028. We will do our best," he said following Sunday's vote.