Terri Harper (right) was dominant throughout the bout

Terri Harper was crowned the new WBA super-welterweight champion with an impressive unanimous decision victory over Scotland's Hannah Rankin.

The English challenger, who moved up three weight classes for the bout in Nottingham, opened up Rankin's eyebrow in the second round.

And Harper continued to be dominant to also claim the IBO belt.

The 25-year-old is now a two-time world champion having previously held the WBC super-featherweight title.

After the historic nature of Rankin's last fight - being the first female to headline in her homeland - this contest would have felt different for the reigning champion as she had to drown out boos from the crowd before the first bell.

A cagey first round ended with Harper getting the better of it and reddening Rankin's face. The challenger kept up momentum with an impressive three-punch combination early in the next, opening up Rankin's left eyebrow with a right-hand jab over the top.

Harper had spent the build-up to the fight promising to be too quick and too fast for the Scottish boxer, and she proved herself correct as she manoeuvred around her opponent with ease, continuing to highlight Rankin's susceptibility to a jab.

As the fight reached the halfway mark, the 32-year-old defending champion began to close in on Harper and seemed to warm to the task.

Harper quickly regained control, though, and looked at relative ease despite Rankin's intensity increasing as she chased a way back into the contest.

Rankin stepped up her attack again in round seven, only to be hit with one of the best shots of the night as Harper landed a powerful right hand in the closing second. Rankin took it well but noticeably backed off.

The Scottish fighter was unable to close the gap in the closing rounds as Harper continued to pepper jabs in her direction, something Rankin failed to nullify all evening.

As the final bell loomed, Harper showed great know-how to not get drawn into Rankin's range, with the Scot unable to find the route to retaining her titles.