Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Floyd Mayweather easily beat Conor McGregor in his final fight as a professional

Floyd Mayweather says he wants to fight UFC star Conor McGregor in an exhibition bout next year.

Mayweather, 45, knocked out McGregor in the final fight of his professional career in 2017.

Having competed in several exhibitions since retiring, Mayweather says he is in talks to fight McGregor again.

"We don't know if it's going to be an exhibition or a real fight," he told the Daily Mail external-link . "I would prefer an exhibition."

Mayweather suggested Allegiant Stadium, home to the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders, as a potential venue for his rematch with McGregor.

"They already talked to me about my number that I'm going to receive," Floyd told TMZ, adding, "9 figures."

"You know we gotta start at least 100 million for Floyd Mayweather."

Mayweather competes in another exhibition fight this weekend in Japan when he faces MMA star Mikuru Asakura.

The American, who retired from boxing undefeated with a 50-0 record, has appeared in several exhibition fights, including against YouTube star Logan Paul last year.

McGregor returned to the UFC after the loss against Mayweather, but has struggled to rediscover the form that led to him becoming the UFC's first double champion.

The Irishman, 34, has lost three of his last four UFC fights and is currently recovering from a broken leg he sustained in his loss to Dustin Poirier a year ago.