Taylor defended her lightweight belts with a memorable split-decision win over Amanda Serrano in New York

Undisputed lightweight world champion Katie Taylor will put her belts on the line against Karen Elizabeth Carbajal at Wembley's OVO Arena on 29 October.

The bout is set to take place six months after Taylor, 36, moved her record to 21-0 with a sensational split-decision win over Amanda Serrano.

October's fight will be the undefeated Carbajal's first outside her home country of Argentina.

Belfast's Caoimhin Agyarko will meet American Peter Dobson on the undercard.

It will be Agyarko's maiden defence of the WBA international super-welterweight belt he captured against Lukasz Maciec in July.

The headline event will see Taylor look to write a further chapter in what is already a historic career, after she cemented her position at the top of women's boxing with her stirring victory over Serrano in front of a sold-out Madison Square Garden.

The bout marked the first time two females had headlined the world famous venues, and lived up to the expectation with both fighters expressing an interest in a rematch post-fight.

However, a second meeting has been put on hold, with Serrano instead taking on Denmark's Sarah Mahfoud in a featherweight world-title fight on Saturday in Manchester.