Leigh Wood picked up an injury in training camp

Leigh Wood has withdrawn from his title defence against Mauricio Lara because of an injury.

The Briton, 34, was due to defend his WBA 'regular' featherweight title on 24 September in Nottingham.

The fight will be rearranged, but the card will go ahead with Maxi Hughes v Kid Galahad now the main event.

Scottish world champion Hannah Rankin is also scheduled to defend her WBA super-welterweight title against Terri Harper.

Matchroom chairman Eddie Hearn confirmed Wood had suffered a torn bicep.

"We're gutted to lose such an explosive headliner in Leigh Wood vs. Mauricio Lara so close to fight week but unfortunately Leigh suffered a torn bicep during sparring and there's no way he can get in the ring against such a dangerous opponent with only one arm," he said.