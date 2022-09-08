Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall fight on Saturday

Claressa Shields v Savannah Marshall Venue: O2 Arena, London Date: Saturday, 10 September Coverage: Commentary on BBC 5 Sports Extra from 19:00 BST and then from 21:00 BST on BBC Radio 5 Live, follow live text commentary and reaction on BBC Sport website & app from 21:30 BST.

Savannah Marshall accused Claressa Shields of being "a bully" as they prepare to fight for the undisputed middleweight championship on Saturday.

The rival world champions took turns imitating each other at a feisty media conference on Thursday.

Shields described Marshall as a "hater" and said: "I'm going to quieten all the doubters about my knockout power, my skills and all my accomplishments."

But the Briton responded: "I've said I'm going to hurt you and I will."

Marshall, 31, is the only boxer to have beaten 27-year-old Shields - when they met as amateurs in 2012.

The American said: "I've never seen anything like this in boxing - someone who lives off an amateur win for 10 years.

"It's like they're trying to erase everything I've done in the past years, because I have been dominating boxing for a decade."

Both women are undefeated in 12 fights and Marshall was happy to engage with Shields verbally before their eagerly awaited contest.

She cut a relaxed figure beside her trainer Peter Fury, who also entertained during his segment when he suggested every opponent the pair had faced previously were terrible.

Marshall denied saying she will knock out Shields and turned down the unified champion's offer that the winner takes home her jewel-encrusted 'GWOAT' chain.

"You're nothing but a bully, that's what you are," she told Shields.

But the Hartlepool-born fighter added: "Of course I have respect for Claressa.

"What she doesn't like is I have an opinion. I watched her last fight [in Cardiff against Ema Kozin] and thought it was diabolical and I told her that. That's what she didn't like."

Shields ready to back up big talk

Shields, the WBA, WBC, IBF, WBF and The Ring champion, came out swinging as expected.

Dressed in a purple 'GWOAT"'tracksuit, Shields suggested Marshall had always faltered on the big stage.

She said: "This isn't the first time being the underdog. I've done this numerous times and come out on top. 'Claressa you may have a big mouth, but you back it up every time'. That's what I want you to say.

"I don't know why you think you're so big and so strong. I see you Saturday, keep my belt warm for me."

There was plenty of needle on display at a lengthy event in London. Every female fighter from the televised to the untelevised was put in front of the gathered media before Marshall and Shields eventually made their entrance.

Marshall's eyes followed Shields all the way as she took her seat. The American made a confused face when promoter Ben Shalom described Marshall as "one of most feared fighters on planet".

Shields opened proceedings by denying there was any animosity between them before Marshall criticised her performance against Kozin.

The unified champion then did a brilliantly comical impression of Marshall, who returned the favour a few moments later as the bickering intensified.

While Shields is at home in the big fights, Saturday night will be a huge test for Marshall and her own personal development. The big occasions, like the London and Rio Olympics, proved too much for the now 31-year-old.

It was an entertaining exchange between two fighters who clearly rub each other up the wrong way. Even promoters Shalom and Dmitriy Salita were involved in a heated exchange when the issue of a potential rematch arose.

The clash of personalities has been brilliant in the build-up, it's now up to the fighters to deliver the same fireworks in the ring.