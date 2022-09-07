Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Undefeated Ebonie Jones says her team, including trainer John Edwards, have had a great camp and she is full of confidence going into her fourth pro fight

Claressa Shields v Savannah Marshall Venue: O2 Arena, London Date: Saturday, 10 September Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live from 22:00 BST, follow live text commentary and reaction on BBC Sport website & app from 21:30 BST.

Undefeated featherweight boxer Ebonie Jones says she has "tunnel vision" to extend her record in her fourth professional fight on an historic all-female fight card.

The 24-year-old faces Vanesa Caballero of Spain at London's O2 Arena on Saturday on the undercard of the hotly anticipated middleweight championship fight between Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall.

Jones, from Portsmouth, won on points in her pro-debut at Wembley Arena in February and claimed a draw and another points victory in her second and third bouts.

"I'm feeling sharp," Jones told BBC South Today. "The ring-rust is off. I'm tunnel vision on this fight."

Her 38-year-old opponent has won four of her 22 professional fights, with her most recent victory in 2019.

"She [Caballero] has had fights against some good opponents, she's a tough woman and I'm looking forward to it," said Jones.

Former amateur fighter Jones, whose professional bouts have all gone the full six rounds, believes her knockout power is improving.

"We always work on power punches in camp," she added.

"You don't want to force stoppages at this level. But if the opportunity is there I'm confident I've got the ability to do it.

"I've made improvements at camp and I think people will see the difference in this next fight."

Former amateur Ebonie Jones (left) beat Vaida Masiokaite (right) on points in her pro-debut at Wembley Arena in February

'You have to be focused and keep any negativity out'

Jones' amateur record is nothing short of outstanding with 60 wins from 65 fights and multiple national and British titles to her name.

The former Army and Team GB fighter took a break from the sport she grew up loving before deciding to turn professional and her comeback story was featured in the BBC One documentary series, 'We Are England'.

"At first being on the pro stage was a bit nerve-racking," she said. "It was all quite new to me but you have to take it in your stride and enjoy it because all I've ever wanted is to box on the big stage - so I try and take it all in and make the most of it.

"I've got a great team around me and I'm training hard in the gym, running, strength and conditioning and boxing.

"But it's the stuff outside the gym that's also really important, having good sleep and getting your diet right, you have be focused and keep any negativity out."

'The goal is to be winning titles'

Jones' trainer John Edwards believes she is improving every day and has praised her commitment to the sport.

"I couldn't be happier with Ebonie's development since she turned pro," he said.

"She gives us everything that we ask of her in training and outside the ring. She has been sparring with some elite boxers and she's really using her brain between the ropes - she's had her best camp yet."

For Jones and her team, titles are the dream, but only when the time is right.

"The goal is to be winning titles," she added.

"But when you're winning titles you want to be keeping them and when you're defending titles you want to be winning them.

"So rather than go in there too quickly, I think its important to gain experience and the titles will come.

"My dream is to be a world champion and that's achievable. I wouldn't bother dedicating as much of my life to the sport if I didn't think I could do it."

You can watch We Are England: Fighting for Me on BBC iPlayer.