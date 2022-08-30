Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Jared 'Big Baby' Anderson looks a very exciting prospect

With 12 knockouts on 12 fights, American heavyweight Jared Anderson is being tipped for the very top.

Meanwhile, having to cut weight for his grudge match with Conor Benn didn't stop Chris Eubank Jr enjoying a bucket of fried chicken at the O2 Arena on Saturday.

Here are just a few talking points from the world of boxing this week.

Jared Anderson is ready to be let loose on the heavyweight division

American Jared 'Big Baby' Anderson looks pretty advanced for his 22 years.

On Saturday, the starlet continued his perfect professional record with a second-round knockout of Miljan Rovcanin.

Some reckon he's ready for the big time in boxing's glamour division.

Is there too much hype around Anderson or not enough?

Anderson has said external-link himself that he would like to match, or better, Anthony Joshua's feat of a world title within 16 fights.

Eubank Jr is winging it

Chris Eubank Jr, 32, seems to be taking a laid-back approach to camp before his grudge match with Conor Benn, 25.

Thirty years after their fathers engaged in a brutal rivalry, Eubank Jr and Benn will fight in London on 8 October.

Eubank Jr has a fair bit of weight to shed before then. He usually operates at both middleweight (160lbs) and super-middleweight (168lbs). Meanwhile, Benn boxes at welterweight (147lbs) and, for this fight, both fighters will meet at a catchweight of 156 pounds.

Clearly, the heavier man doesn't deem it necessary to give up his cheat days - at least not yet anyway. He arrived with a bucket full of fried chicken on Saturday to watch his friend KSI beat Swarmz and Luis Alcaraz Pineda in London.

Eubank Jr has told press he will only need to be at 60% to "destroy" Benn.

Either way, his trolling has brought to mind some similar antics - for instance, when David Haye posted a picture of himself sipping a cocktail on an expensive yacht, before his first fight with Tony Bellew. Haye, though, went on to lose.

Could Eubank Jr's diet plan backfire?

Game respects game

This photo is packed with too much greatness.

Claressa Shields, 27, is the current WBC, IBF, WBA and Ring magazine middleweight champion and will fight 31-year-old WBO middleweight champion Savannah Marshall at London's O2 Arena on 10 September for the chance to take the undisputed crown.

She has been training with Franchon Crews-Dezurn, 35, the current undisputed super middleweight world champion.

That's some sparring partner.

An American in London

American fighter Mikaela Mayer has arrived in London for her super-featherweight unification bout with Alycia Baumgardner on 10 September.

The 31-year-old seems to have gone native since landing in the English capital.

Be careful out there.

Wilder is back

And, finally, we've been given a look at Wilder's training camp.

The Bronze Bomber, 36, will fight Robert Helenius, 38, on 15 October.

That fight will be the Wilder's first time back in the ring since he lost his trilogy fight with Tyson Fury last October.