Savannah Marshall (right) and Claressa Shields have very different styles of fighting

Claressa Shields v Savannah Marshall Venue: O2 Arena, London Date: Saturday, 15 October Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra from 19:30 BST; live text commentary and reaction on BBC Sport website & app

WBO world champion Savannah Marshall fights Claressa Shields in a clash for the undisputed middleweight championship in London on Saturday evening.

Marshall, 31, is the big-punching home favourite while Shields hasn't lost a fight in either the pros or amateur ranks since defeat to Marshall 10 years ago.

Twenty-seven-year-old Shields - widely considered one of, if not the best, female fighters of all time - is the WBC, IBF and WBA champion and the fight represents another landmark for women's boxing with an all-female card and two women headlining at the O2 for the first time.

But who will win? Is Shields too slick for Marshall? Will Marshall's power floor Shields? Pundits and pros make their predictions below.

Former two-weight world champion Carl Frampton: "It's a difficult one to call but I would say Savannah Marshall will win. She punches a bit harder and that's important. I would be more confident that Marshall's knockout power could get her over the line if it was over three-minute rounds; two-minute rounds is almost a different sport. But I still edge towards Marshall."

WBA light-middleweight champion Hannah Rankin: "I am firmly in the Claressa camp for this, not just because we're friends. It's a great fight. The second half of the fight will be the dangerous part for both fighters. I can't wait for that one. It's boxer versus puncher."

WBO light-middleweight champion Natasha Jonas: "It's a tough fight for both girls. Neither of them have fought someone of that calibre. I can see Claressa build up a big lead. She's explosive, fast, likes to be in the pocket and throws a lot of volume of punches. But Sav will eventually land. And I don't think Claressa has been hit by anyone like Sav. When Sav does land, people don't get back up. She's got one of the most devastating knockout reels in female boxing. I think Claressa may get a little lackadaisical and Sav will land."

Dropping Mayweather for Team Fury - the rise of Savannah Marshall

Heavyweight Hughie Fury: "I believe Savannah will get the knockout in eight rounds. I believe in the work Savannah's done. She's very powerful, I do believe she'll come through. This camp has been brutal, so all faith is in her."

Former world champion Jane Couch: "Marshall by knockout. Claressa is very good. A lot of those shots Savannah likes to throw, Claressa will make her miss. But at some point over 10 rounds, she is going to catch her and the woman punches like a man. Peter Fury trains her now and you couldn't have got a better trainer. Her style is his style. But then again, Claressa is used to the big stage and that's part of it."

Seven-weight world champion Amanda Serrano: "I'm just excited to see it. I'm glad I'm on the outside watching it. You have the back and forth, the bickering. They're both great fighters. "

WBO and IBF super-featherweight Mikaela Mayer: "I do expect Savannah to continue to box and move like she did in that fight long ago, but I know Claressa is a smarter fighter, even more of a dog than she was then. I see her closing that space and overwhelming Savannah. Savannah has proven to be a very good pro as well, she wants to land that big shot so Claressa is going to have to be careful on her way in. I just see her overwhelming Savannah eventually."

Super-bantamweight Ellie Scotney: "It's going to be a cagey start. I think Marshall's got to start faster than she normally does. I'm sure it'll catch fire at points, but it could be a case of Shields being down and how will she react to that? Obviously, I'm going to be Team Marshall here."

Light-middleweight April Hunter: "Sav knows what she needs to do to get the win and I believe she will."