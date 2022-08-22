Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Kambosos publicised the rematch at a media conference at Melbourne Park

George Kambosos will have a chance for revenge against undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney in an October rematch in Melbourne.

American Haney, 23, claimed a unanimous decision when the pair met in the Australian city in June.

"I'm 29, this is do or die for me now," said Kambosos, who had a unblemished record of 20 straight wins before his defeat against Haney.

The fight will be staged at the Rod Laver Arena.

"I know George is going to come to fight, he's going to give his all, even more than he did the first time," said Haney.

"It'll make me showcase my skills even more."

Haney became the first undisputed lightweight champion in 32 years when he beat Kambosos in front of 41,000 fans to complete a full house of the division's belts.

All three judges scored the bout in Haney's favour, 116-112, 116-112 and 118-110.